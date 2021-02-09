Comerica Bank Purchases 23,937 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NIO were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $101,856,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $84,880,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $125,626,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $35,650,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $32,437,000.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.52 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. HSBC began coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura began coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.