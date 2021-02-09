Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.57.

ROAD stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 12.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 53.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 69.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 107,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

