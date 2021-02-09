Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on the stock.

VTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,000.63 ($13.07).

LON:VTY opened at GBX 917 ($11.98) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.65. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 916.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 731.74.

In other Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) news, insider Katherine Innes bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, with a total value of £7,497 ($9,794.88).

Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

