Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on the stock.
VTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,000.63 ($13.07).
LON:VTY opened at GBX 917 ($11.98) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.65. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 916.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 731.74.
Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) Company Profile
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.
