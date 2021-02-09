Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 38.67 ($0.51).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 37.37 ($0.49) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £26.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.70. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 58.20 ($0.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.35.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 377,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 378,549 shares of company stock valued at $14,006,313.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.