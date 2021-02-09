Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 38.67 ($0.51).
Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 37.37 ($0.49) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £26.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.70. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 58.20 ($0.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.35.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.