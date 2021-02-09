Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $117.41 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $137.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $839,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $698,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $906,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

