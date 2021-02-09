Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

