Comerica Bank Sells 440 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.41. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

