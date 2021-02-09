Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 34,021 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,657,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,929 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 733,495 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,160.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 393,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 375,856 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $16,691,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1,620.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 148,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 140,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

