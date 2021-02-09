Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.48

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and traded as low as $20.87. Kirin shares last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 13,410 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNBWY. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 91.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

