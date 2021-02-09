Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,535.00

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,535 ($20.05) and last traded at GBX 1,529 ($19.98), with a volume of 4743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,519 ($19.85).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,155.33 ($15.09).

The company has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 21.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,427.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,225.40.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

