Comerica Bank Sells 2,038 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after buying an additional 216,130 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,516,000 after purchasing an additional 199,356 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in American Water Works by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 445,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,304,000 after purchasing an additional 158,087 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Water Works by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 306,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 157,136 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

NYSE:AWK opened at $162.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

