Comerica Bank Sells 2,495 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 21.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,396 shares of company stock valued at $58,408,004 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $399.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.59. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $407.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Macquarie began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.26.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

