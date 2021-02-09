Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $10.08 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.3% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

AAPL opened at $136.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.33. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.