Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $54,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.91 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.