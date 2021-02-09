Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $359,000 in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Insperity by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Insperity by 14.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Insperity by 5.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist upped their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NSP opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

