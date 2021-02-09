OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Increased to $2.85 by Analysts at CIBC

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $2.65 to $2.85 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OCANF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on OceanaGold and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OceanaGold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OceanaGold from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.92.

OCANF opened at $1.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

