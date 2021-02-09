Imperial Brands’ (IMBBY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of IMBBY opened at $20.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.83. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

