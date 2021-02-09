Anglo American’s (NGLOY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anglo American in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $17.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

