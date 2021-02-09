Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.30. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $18.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. Research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

