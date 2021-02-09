ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Srdjan R. Stankovic Sells 8,429 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $426,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

