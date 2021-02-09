Insider Selling: Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Sells 7,087 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.58. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.45 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $134.92.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,855,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,220,000 after buying an additional 186,483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the period.

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

