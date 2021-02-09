Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.00.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

