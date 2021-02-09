Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $371,000 Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,001,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,448,000 after purchasing an additional 96,595 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,966.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ORI opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.