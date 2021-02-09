Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,214 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cryoport by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $84.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -126.12 and a beta of 1.23.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cryoport Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.