Oppenheimer Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $70.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.72.

Shares of SNAP opened at $63.78 on Friday. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

