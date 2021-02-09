DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of DITHF stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.99. DS Smith has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

