Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Cowen

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

