Orion Energy Systems (OESX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OESX stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.95 million, a P/E ratio of 274.32 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.

OESX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

In related news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $56,165.40. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,920.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

