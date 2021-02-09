Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $18.61 on Monday. Thales has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75.

