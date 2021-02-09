MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MEIP. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.29.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $4.50 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.65.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 333.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 62,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 25.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 46.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.