Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.