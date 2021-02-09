Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $21.48.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
