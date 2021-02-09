Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 4,679 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 68,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

In other V.F. news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of -628.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.