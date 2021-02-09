Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $412,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 495,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,468 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

