Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $423,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 171.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $1,816,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 102.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

