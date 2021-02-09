Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 115 Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $78,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000.

PALL opened at $218.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.42. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $137.51 and a 12 month high of $273.16.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

