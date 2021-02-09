608 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Loews during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Loews by 17.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Loews during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Loews during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

NYSE L opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $56.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.