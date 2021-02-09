Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 751 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $6,747,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 26,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 71,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLS opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group lowered Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

