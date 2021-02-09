Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNOV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $35.88.

