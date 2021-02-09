Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,792,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 332,613 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,609,000 after purchasing an additional 109,632 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,562,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,149 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS opened at $260.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

