Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $440.29 million, a P/E ratio of -229.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

