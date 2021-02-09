Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. Alto Ingredients has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

