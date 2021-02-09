Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Antofagasta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $20.95 on Monday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

