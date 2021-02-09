South32’s (SOUHY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered South32 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $10.14 on Monday. South32 has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.