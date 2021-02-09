TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TriMas by 267.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRS opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $35.06.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

