Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PQ Group by 107.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,678 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PQ Group during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PQ Group alerts:

NYSE PQG opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PQG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on PQ Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

PQ Group Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PQG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG).

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.