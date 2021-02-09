Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $881,046.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE:HT opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. On average, analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

