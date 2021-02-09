Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.