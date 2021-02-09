Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $774,000 Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of M/I Homes worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. FMR LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 17.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 69.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

M/I Homes stock opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $56.34.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $561,110.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

