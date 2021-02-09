Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Hess by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Hess by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 780,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,186,000 after acquiring an additional 497,997 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Hess by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,986.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,648 shares of company stock worth $23,177,150. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

