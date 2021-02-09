Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $837,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,825,000 after purchasing an additional 229,441 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,886,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,019,478.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $281.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $287.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of -145.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.30 and its 200-day moving average is $231.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

